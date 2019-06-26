Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.01

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 1465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $639.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 10.66.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,105,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 93.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 232,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 112,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 4,011.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 198,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

