Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

NYSE AVYA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,869,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Avaya has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.47 million. Avaya had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avaya will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Avaya by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

