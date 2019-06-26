Aveo Group to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:AOG)

Aveo Group (ASX:AOG) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

AOG stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting A$1.87 ($1.32). 2,919,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$2.08. Aveo Group has a one year low of A$1.50 ($1.06) and a one year high of A$2.51 ($1.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.37.

Aveo Group Company Profile

Aveo Group Limited is engaged in developing, operating and managing retirement communities. The principal activities of the Company include investment in, and development and management of retirement villages; development for resale of land and residential, retail, commercial and industrial property; investment in, and management of, income producing retail, commercial and industrial property; commercial, industrial and residential building and construction for the Company, and funds and asset management.

