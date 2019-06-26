Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a payout ratio of 92.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.1%.

Shares of BCSF opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $968.95 million and a P/E ratio of 12.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.86.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCSF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

