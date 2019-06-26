Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) to post sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.80 billion and the lowest is $2.78 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $11.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.67 billion to $11.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

In other Baxter International news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $76,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter S. Hellman sold 5,680 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $465,135.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,302.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,018,303 shares of company stock valued at $383,319,085. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,398,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,805,993,000 after acquiring an additional 470,198 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.62. 186,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,941. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

