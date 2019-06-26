Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE) Receives C$0.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.51.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXE. Raymond James set a C$0.25 target price on Bellatrix Exploration and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Bellatrix Exploration from C$3.00 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Bellatrix Exploration from C$0.90 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Bellatrix Exploration from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Bellatrix Exploration alerts:

Shares of BXE stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,747. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.04. Bellatrix Exploration has a one year low of C$0.92 and a one year high of C$19.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$66.71 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Bellatrix Exploration will post -0.7200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellatrix Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellatrix Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.