Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) will announce sales of $67.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.64 million and the highest is $68.04 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $60.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $303.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.05 million to $306.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $355.99 million, with estimates ranging from $351.45 million to $370.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BNFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

In other news, insider James P. Restivo sold 8,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $410,771.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,506.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Alexander August acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $99,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,463.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 504,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,605,468 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 21.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 26.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 16,331.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 163,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 162,172 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth $11,546,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 6.3% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 189,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,383,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNFT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,820. The company has a market cap of $819.55 million, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $60.66.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

