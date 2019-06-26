Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Trading 83.3% Higher

Bengal Energy Ltd (TSE:BNG) shares traded up 83.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 122,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 38,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.69, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $8.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63.

Bengal Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNG)

Bengal Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia and India. It principally holds interests in the Cuisinier, Barrolka, and Tookoonooka situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

