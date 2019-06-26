BidaskClub Downgrades T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Hold

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC set a $85.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $74.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61. T-Mobile Us has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $80.93.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $703,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 533,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,314,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,045,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,249,000 after purchasing an additional 153,726 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,472,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,691,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,725 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,296,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,559,000 after purchasing an additional 340,557 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,709,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. 32.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

