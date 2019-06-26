BidaskClub Lowers Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Hanmi Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.33.

HAFC stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $657.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director Joseph K. Rho sold 10,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $234,270.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 376,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,393,190.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph K. Rho sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $378,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 301,139 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,638.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,999 shares of company stock worth $2,535,296 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 424,788 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 817,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 201,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,520,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,661,000 after purchasing an additional 189,382 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 172.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 139,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 88,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,021,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,117,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

