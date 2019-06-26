BidaskClub Upgrades Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to Buy

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $172.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.44.

Shares of FB stock opened at $188.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. Facebook has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $218.62. The stock has a market cap of $545.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $146,085.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,372 shares in the company, valued at $19,355,678.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,970 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,494,604 shares of company stock worth $266,170,586. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Facebook by 150.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 6.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 5.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

