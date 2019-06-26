Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $217.92 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.89 billion and $984.22 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $217.92 or 0.01702404 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX, Binance, Coinsuper and BX Thailand.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00274413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000945 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00150269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00018889 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000516 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 17,854,986 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitrue, IDAX, YoBit, Bitbns, CoinEx, Bithumb, Huobi, ZB.COM, Bibox, Indodax, MBAex, Coinsuper, CoinZest, Gate.io, Kraken, Bitfinex, HitBTC, DragonEX, Bittrex, Kucoin, Poloniex, Cobinhood, BX Thailand, Hotbit, OKEx, Upbit, Korbit, OTCBTC, BigONE, Bit-Z, Bitkub, CoinBene, Altcoin Trader, Coinsquare, Koinex, FCoin, Coinbit, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

