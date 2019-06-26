Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.25.

Several analysts have commented on BDI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Cormark cut their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, GMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

BDI stock opened at C$2.00 on Friday. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of C$1.65 and a twelve month high of C$3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The company has a market cap of $114.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.15.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$45.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

