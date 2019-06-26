Blackmores (ASX:BKL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $90.20. Blackmores shares last traded at $89.14, with a volume of 59,611 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 21.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$91.08.

In other Blackmores news, insider Christine Holman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$89.19 ($63.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$133,783.50 ($94,881.91).

About Blackmores (ASX:BKL)

Blackmores Limited develops, sells, and markets natural health products for humans and animals in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers vitamins, and herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. It also provides products for various conditions related to arthritis, joints, bones, and muscles; brain health; cold, flu, and immunity; digestive health; energy and exercise; everyday health; and eye health.

