Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Blue Capital Reinsurance to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

NYSE BCRH opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.93.

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Blue Capital Reinsurance had a negative net margin of 80.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Capital Reinsurance will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCRH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

