Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $525.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Boeing from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $407.40.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA opened at $370.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Boeing has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.02.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 1,857.97% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.