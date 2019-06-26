Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $33.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

A number of research firms have commented on BOOT. ValuEngine cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

NYSE BOOT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $34.25. 5,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,326. Boot Barn has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $994.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 81,224 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,680,392.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,868 shares in the company, valued at $853,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 171,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 278.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 75,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,192 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 22.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after purchasing an additional 198,108 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

