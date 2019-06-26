Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) will report $85.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.70 million. Boston Private Financial posted sales of $89.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year sales of $344.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.10 million to $346.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $364.95 million, with estimates ranging from $353.00 million to $376.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $11.13. 518,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,880. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $941.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

