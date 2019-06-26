British American Tobacco Plc Ads Plans Dividend of GBX 50.75 (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 50.75 ($0.66) per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BATS traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,804 ($36.64). 1,204,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,889.44. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 billion and a PE ratio of 10.65. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12-month low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,265 ($55.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In other news, insider Jack Bowles sold 6,811 shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,947 ($38.51), for a total transaction of £200,720.17 ($262,276.45). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $22,732,147.

BATS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,950 ($38.55) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target (up previously from GBX 2,795 ($36.52)) on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,860 ($63.50) to GBX 4,910 ($64.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,836.25 ($50.13).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

