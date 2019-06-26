Brokerages Anticipate Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings. Veru posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 91.61%. The business had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VERU shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of Veru and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

In related news, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $111,938 in the last three months. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veru by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 115,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veru by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Veru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. 60,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,722. Veru has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $133.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.41.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

