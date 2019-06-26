Brokerages Expect Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Analysts expect that Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) will report $3.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.13 billion and the highest is $3.26 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $3.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.81 billion to $13.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $13.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $3.00 price target on Community Health Systems and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.61.

NYSE:CYH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.56. 1,777,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,468. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.53. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

In related news, Director James S. Ely III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,408. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne T. Smith bought 323,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,638.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,959,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,759.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,420,533 shares of company stock worth $4,753,242 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,664,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

