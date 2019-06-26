Brokerages Expect Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Analysts forecast that Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Control4’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.35. Control4 posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Control4 will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Control4.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Control4 had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen cut shares of Control4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Control4 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

In related news, Director Robert Born sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $84,394.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at $422,375.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phil Molyneux sold 23,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $554,898.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,317.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,944 shares of company stock worth $662,924. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Control4 by 2,816.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 399,948 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Control4 by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 375,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 214,889 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Control4 by 67.3% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 526,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Control4 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Control4 by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 111,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. 22,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,610. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43. Control4 has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $636.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

