Brokerages Expect IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. IAC/InterActiveCorp reported earnings of $2.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $5.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $7.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IAC/InterActiveCorp.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.51. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

IAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.82.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,988,500 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.55. 49,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,973. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $144.71 and a twelve month high of $242.86.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

