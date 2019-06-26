Brokerages Expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $367.69 Million

Brokerages predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will announce sales of $367.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $348.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $380.70 million. RPC reported sales of $467.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.95 million. RPC had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RPC in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised RPC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised RPC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 price objective on RPC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

Shares of RPC stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.14. RPC has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in RPC by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in RPC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in RPC by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in RPC by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

