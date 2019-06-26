Brokerages Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Veeco Instruments posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 153.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 84.86%. The firm had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $11.31. 486,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $544.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,948,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 100,987 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,634,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after acquiring an additional 116,207 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,028,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 176,063 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 165,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 15,139 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

