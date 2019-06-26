Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target at $14.05

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.05.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.75 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.86. 20,378,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,984,570. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.82 and a beta of -0.47. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 21.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

