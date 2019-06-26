Brokerages Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target at $152.74

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.74.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EEFT. DA Davidson lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

In related news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total transaction of $879,876.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,324,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,417,000 after acquiring an additional 87,599 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 545,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,343,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 373,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.22. The stock had a trading volume of 325,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,026. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $81.68 and a 1-year high of $165.27.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $577.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.73 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

