Brokerages Set Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT at $46.55

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.35.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth $397,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in FOX by 1,852.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 558,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,851,000 after buying an additional 529,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $98,035,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $35.65. 287,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,623,631. FOX has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

