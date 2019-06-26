Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of TSE SBC traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.35 million and a P/E ratio of -4.89. Brompton Split Banc has a 1 year low of C$10.37 and a 1 year high of C$15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.69.

About Brompton Split Banc

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

