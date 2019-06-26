Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $864.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) will post $864.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $817.49 million to $901.00 million. Cabot posted sales of $854.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year sales of $3.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.00 million. Cabot had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Cabot to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

CBT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.70. The stock had a trading volume of 179,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,346. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. Cabot has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $67.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

