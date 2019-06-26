Cardinal Energy Ltd (CJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on July 15th

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock traded up C$0.10 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.62. 356,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,135. The stock has a market cap of $302.04 million and a PE ratio of 5.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.64. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$94.05 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. GMP Securities upped their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.83.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

