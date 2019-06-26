Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) will post sales of $32.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.76 million to $32.65 million. Catchmark Timber Trust posted sales of $26.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $110.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.02 million to $113.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $116.21 million, with estimates ranging from $113.10 million to $118.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 154.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.04. 161,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,355. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently -21.18%.

In other Catchmark Timber Trust news, insider Brian M. Davis acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $31,062.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 105,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,073.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 284.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth $1,669,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,155,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,553,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,228,000 after acquiring an additional 161,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth $588,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

