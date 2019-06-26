Centuria Metropolitan REIT (ASX:CMA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Centuria Metropolitan REIT (ASX:CMA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as A$2.93 ($2.07) and last traded at A$2.90 ($2.06), with a volume of 379670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$2.92 ($2.07).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Centuria Metropolitan REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 12.42.

Centuria Metropolitan REIT Company Profile (ASX:CMA)

Centuria Property Funds Limited (CPFL) is the Responsible Entity for the ASX listed Centuria Metropolitan REIT (CMA). CMA is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. CMA owns a portfolio of 20 high quality metropolitan office assets with a portfolio value of around $1.4 billion.

