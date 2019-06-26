CES Energy Solutions Corp (CEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on July 15th

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of CEU stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.46. 3,823,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,876. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.16 and a 12-month high of C$5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.70, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $656.74 million and a P/E ratio of 18.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.32.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$332.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas James Simons acquired 8,900 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.89 per share, with a total value of C$25,704.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,322,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,708,543.44. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 8,785 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.85, for a total value of C$25,031.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,463,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,170,591.64. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,904 shares of company stock worth $36,854.

CEU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, GMP Securities decreased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

