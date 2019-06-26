Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of CHE.UN traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.48. 210,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,642. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.01 and a twelve month high of C$16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.81 million and a P/E ratio of -5.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHE.UN. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins set a C$11.00 target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.86.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

