China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) Short Interest Down 49.8% in June

China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the May 15th total of 21,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CXDC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,366. The company has a market cap of $110.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24. China XD Plastics has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.06.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $349.83 million for the quarter. China XD Plastics had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.10%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China XD Plastics stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 134.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.11% of China XD Plastics worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

About China XD Plastics

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

