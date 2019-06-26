Chinook Energy (TSE:CKE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Chinook Energy Inc. (TSE:CKE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 3500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$0.10 price objective on shares of Chinook Energy in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Chinook Energy alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Chinook Energy (TSE:CKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.99 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Chinook Energy Inc. will post -0.0414815 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chinook Energy (TSE:CKE)

Chinook Energy Inc, an upstream oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Birley/Umbach area, which include 64 net drilling space units of land located in northeast British Columbia.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.