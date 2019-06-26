Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Trading Up 6.1%

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.62 and last traded at $13.39. Approximately 532,922 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 404,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Several analysts have weighed in on COLL shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

The company has a market cap of $421.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 30.87% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $74.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 5,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $67,403.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,087 over the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67,855.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

