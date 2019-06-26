Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $857.81 Million

Brokerages forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will post $857.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $855.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $862.00 million. Comerica reported sales of $838.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comerica.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.88 million. Comerica had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price target on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.81.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $235,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,596,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,537,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMA traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $70.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,055. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Comerica has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $100.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.