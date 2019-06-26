Contrasting MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

MedEquities Realty Trust has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of MedEquities Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of MedEquities Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MedEquities Realty Trust and Weyerhaeuser’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedEquities Realty Trust $57.26 million 6.13 $5.66 million N/A N/A Weyerhaeuser $7.48 billion 2.55 $748.00 million $1.18 21.66

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than MedEquities Realty Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MedEquities Realty Trust and Weyerhaeuser, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedEquities Realty Trust 0 8 1 0 2.11 Weyerhaeuser 0 2 8 0 2.80

MedEquities Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $10.63, suggesting a potential downside of 3.67%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus price target of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.80%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than MedEquities Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares MedEquities Realty Trust and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedEquities Realty Trust 3.24% 1.01% 0.56% Weyerhaeuser 2.62% 7.69% 3.99%

Dividends

MedEquities Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 115.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weyerhaeuser has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Weyerhaeuser is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats MedEquities Realty Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

MedEquities Realty Trust Company Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios. MedEquities' strategy is to become an integral capital partner with high-quality and growth-oriented facility-based providers of healthcare services on a nationwide basis, primarily through net-leased real estate investment.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2018, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

