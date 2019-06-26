Contrasting Palatin Technologies (NASDAQ:PTN) & Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Palatin Technologies (NASDAQ:PTN) and Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

This table compares Palatin Technologies and Riot Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palatin Technologies N/A N/A N/A Riot Blockchain -660.41% -421.61% -144.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of Riot Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Riot Blockchain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Palatin Technologies and Riot Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palatin Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Riot Blockchain $7.84 million 6.72 -$58.01 million ($1.71) -1.93

Palatin Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Riot Blockchain.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Palatin Technologies and Riot Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palatin Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Riot Blockchain 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riot Blockchain has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Riot Blockchain’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riot Blockchain is more favorable than Palatin Technologies.

Summary

Riot Blockchain beats Palatin Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Bremelanotide, an as needed subcutaneous injectable peptide melanocortin receptor agonist, which is in the Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD). Its drug development programs also include melanocortin peptide system program, including PL-8177 is a selective melanocortin receptor 1 agonist peptide for inflammatory bowel diseases; and PL-8331, is a preclinical development candidate for treating ocular inflammation. In addition, the company develops natriuretic peptide system programs, including PL­3994, a natriuretic peptide receptor-A agonist for treatment of cardiovascular indications; and PL-5028, s dual natriuretic peptide receptor A and C agonist that is in preclinical development for cardiovascular diseases, such as reducing cardiac hypertrophy and fibrosis. Palatin Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc. focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology. The company leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It builds a cryptocurrency mining operation and operates specialized computers that generate cryptocurrency, primarily Bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling cryptocurrencies; providing accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and developing TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlements, and other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies. As of March 31, 2018, approximately 3,500 of the miners were installed and operating. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc. and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc. in October 2017. Riot Blockchain, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.