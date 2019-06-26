Contrasting Workiva (NYSE:WK) & HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Workiva (NYSE:WK) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Workiva and HubSpot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva -18.83% N/A -17.66% HubSpot -10.81% -10.68% -3.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Workiva and HubSpot’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva $244.34 million 10.26 -$50.07 million ($0.93) -59.68 HubSpot $512.98 million 13.86 -$63.82 million ($1.02) -165.51

Workiva has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HubSpot. HubSpot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Workiva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Workiva has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HubSpot has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.5% of Workiva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Workiva shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of HubSpot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Workiva and HubSpot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva 1 0 4 0 2.60 HubSpot 0 7 13 0 2.65

Workiva presently has a consensus price target of $41.60, suggesting a potential downside of 25.05%. HubSpot has a consensus price target of $189.76, suggesting a potential upside of 12.41%. Given HubSpot’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HubSpot is more favorable than Workiva.

Summary

HubSpot beats Workiva on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional, as well as phone and/or email and chat based support services. It serves mid-market business-to-business companies. The company markets its products through inbound go-to-market approach, marketing agency, and sales partners. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

