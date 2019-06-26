Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,397. The company has a current ratio of 12.39, a quick ratio of 12.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $12.35.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Leiv Lea purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $55,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Md Miller purchased 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $53,089.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,267 shares of company stock worth $140,522 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Puissance Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,045,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 677,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 75,626 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

