Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 11 ($0.14).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Countrywide in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Countrywide in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Countrywide in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Countrywide to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 10 ($0.13) in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Get Countrywide alerts:

CWD traded up GBX 0.17 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4.07 ($0.05). 3,148,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. Countrywide has a 1 year low of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 34.84 ($0.46). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Countrywide Company Profile

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Countrywide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countrywide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.