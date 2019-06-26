Critical Review: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) versus Sandston (NASDAQ:SDON)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Sandston (OTCMKTS:SDON) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandston has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Sandston, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sandston 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 250.00%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than Sandston.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.2% of Sandston shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Sandston’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $779.34 million 0.06 $4.24 million ($0.80) -2.50 Sandston N/A N/A -$20,000.00 N/A N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Sandston.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Sandston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives -0.14% -11.34% 3.56% Sandston N/A N/A -9,451.05%

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Sandston on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Sandston Company Profile

Sandston Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and/or invest in and operate strategically positioned companies in multiple industry groups. Previously, it was involved in the design, manufacture, and marketing of environmentally ruggedized computers and computer displays; design, development, and marketing of software for use in factory automation and control, and in test and measurement environments; and provision of application engineering support to customers of its own and third parties' products. The company was formerly known as Nematron Corporation and changed its name to Sandston Corporation in April 2004. Sandston Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Traverse City, Michigan. Sandston Corporation is a subsidiary of Dorman Industries, LLC.

