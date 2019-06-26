Critical Survey: Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) versus First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Carolina Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Carolina Financial pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Business Financial Services pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Carolina Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Carolina Financial and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carolina Financial 29.22% 10.99% 1.67% First Business Financial Services 16.22% 10.35% 0.96%

Volatility and Risk

Carolina Financial has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Carolina Financial and First Business Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carolina Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 First Business Financial Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Carolina Financial presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.76%. First Business Financial Services has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.62%. Given First Business Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than Carolina Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Carolina Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Carolina Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carolina Financial and First Business Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carolina Financial $200.95 million 3.84 $49.67 million $2.86 12.10 First Business Financial Services $109.44 million 1.87 $16.30 million $1.86 12.57

Carolina Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. Carolina Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Business Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Carolina Financial beats First Business Financial Services on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial leases, and consumer loans to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional firms. In addition, it offers mortgage banking services comprising orrespondent/wholesale mortgage and loan servicing. The company operates through a network of 61 full service branches and 2 loan production offices located in South and North Carolina. Carolina Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charleston, South Carolina.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, small business administration loans, and direct financing leases, as well as consumer and other loans comprising home equity, second mortgage, credit card, and other personal loans for professional and executive clients. In addition, the company offers commercial lending, asset-based financing, equipment financing, treasury management, and trust and investment. Further, it provides lines of credit and factored receivable financing, and term loans secured by accounts receivable, inventory, equipment, and real estate assets primarily to manufacturers and wholesale distribution companies; and new and replacement equipment loan and lease, debt restructuring, consolidation, and sale-lease-back transaction services. The company holds an equity investment in a Madison, Wisconsin community development project; and invests in marketable securities and tax-exempt loans. First Business Financial Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

