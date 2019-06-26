Critical Survey: Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) & Ichor (OTCMKTS:ICHR)

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Ichor has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire has a beta of 3.03, indicating that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Ichor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Spire shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ichor and Spire, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 2 5 0 2.71 Spire 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ichor currently has a consensus target price of $28.71, suggesting a potential upside of 32.32%. Given Ichor’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ichor is more favorable than Spire.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ichor and Spire’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $823.61 million 0.59 $57.88 million $2.79 7.78 Spire N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than Spire.

Profitability

This table compares Ichor and Spire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor 6.07% 22.62% 9.52% Spire N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ichor beats Spire on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and Korea. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Spire

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets. Its products comprise Spi-Sun simulator, which tests module performance; and turn-key cell and module lines, and other individual equipment. The company also provides training and assistance with module certification, and solar factory management services. In addition, it offers surface treatments to the manufacturers of orthopedic and other medical devices; and performs sponsored research programs into practical applications of biomedical technologies. The company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and sales representatives in the United States, Asia, Europe/Africa, and internationally. Spire Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

