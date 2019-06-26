Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,519. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.89. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.31 and a one year high of C$16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 17.67.

CRR.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.64.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

