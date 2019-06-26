CyberMiles Market Cap Reaches $34.67 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One CyberMiles token can now be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, Bithumb and DragonEX. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $34.67 million and $12.70 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.89 or 0.01020478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00015323 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00047838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00008091 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000688 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00209191 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, Koinex, Bibox, LBank, Zebpay, IDEX, BCEX, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Tokenomy, Binance, CoinBene, IDCM and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.