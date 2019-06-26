Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a report issued on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $132.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $123.14 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $95.83 and a 52-week high of $125.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3,628.6% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 20.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.